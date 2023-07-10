KARACHI – Meteorological department has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the province including the port city during the next 2-3 days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of Sindh including the provincial metropolis during Monday night. However, rain-thundershower is expected in Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Sanghar and Khipro.

On Tuesday/Wednesday, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 44 degree Celsius. In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 36C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 70 per cent.

During the next 2-3 days, maximum temperature in the post city will remain in the range of 35-38C.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zhob, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Punjab: Attock received 60mm rain, Islamabad 18mm, Rawalpindi 02mm and Narowal 01mm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat received 35mm rain, Mardan 26mm, Saidu Sharif 13mm, Bannu 11mm, Parachinar 10mm, Kalam 04mm and D I Khan 01mm.

Balochistan: Zhob received 12mm rain.

Kashmir: Garhidupatta received 05mm rain.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza received 06mm rain, Gupis and Gilgit 01mm each.