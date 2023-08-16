KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/drizzle for Karachi during the next 2-3 days.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather with dust raising winds is expected in most districts of the province during next 2-3 days.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is expected in Karachi during Wednesday night and on the following two days.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degree Celsius on Thursday and Friday, and 31-33 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Sukkur and Nawabshah remained the hottest places in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 39C.

Maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded 31C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 68 per cent.