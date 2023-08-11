KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/drizzle for Karachi on Friday afternoon/evening and during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather with dust-raising winds is expected in most districts of the province on Friday afternoon/evening and during the next couple of days.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is expected in coastal areas including Karachi during the period.

Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 29-31 degree Celsius on Friday. Relative humidity during the morning was recorded 81 per cent.

Similar weather conditions are expected on the following two days with some difference of temperature.

On Saturday, maximum temperature will remain in the range of 30-32C.

On the following day, maximum temperature will be 31-33C.

Meanwhile, parts of the country received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Islamabad: (Saidpur 72, Z/P 50, Golra 32, A/P 01).

Punjab: Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 71, Shahi Qila 49, Lakshmi Chowk 46, Upper Mall 38, Tajpura 15, Gulberg 09, Farrukhabad 06, Iqbal Town 05, Qurtaba Chowk 04, Samanabad, City 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 22, Chaklala 08), Murree 19, Narowal 01.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 19, Mardan 13, Malamjabba 09, Bannu 08, Dir (upper 04, Lower 03), Kalam 04, Saidu sharif 03, Balakot, Mirkhani 01.

Balochistan: Zhob 08.

Kashmir: Rawalakot 08.

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44C.

Maximum temperature in Sibbi, Nokkundi and Dadu was recorded 42C.