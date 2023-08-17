ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for twin cities during the next 24-36 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next couple of days.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi during Thursday night and on the following day.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degree Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Islamabad (Saidpur 59, Zero point 39, Golra 04, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 18, Chaklala 11, Kacheri 02), Murree 05, Joharabad, Mangla 01 each

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 12

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 08, Bacha Khan Airport 02, Malam Jabba 01

Kashmir: Rawalakot 03 and Garhi Dupatta 01

Bhakkar remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 42C.

Maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded 32C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 64 per cent.

Maximum temperature in Rawalpindi was recorded 31C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 51 per cent.