ISLAMABAD – Meteorological department has forecast more rain-wind/thundershowers across Pakistan during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon incursions from Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, Potohar region, North East Punjab, North East Balochistan and Sindh on Saturday evening /night.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir and Central/Lower Sindh during the period.

On Sunday, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, North East Punjab and Lower Sindh.

Isolated heavyfalls are also expected in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir during the period.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Okara while, it may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 8.

Heavy falls may also cause flash flood in hill torrents and local nullahs of Kashmir, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah and Musa Khel during the period.

Rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, north Balochistan and lower Sindh.

Punjab: Kasur received 125mm rain, Sialkot 28mm, Murree 27mm, Lahore 22mm, Gujrat 10mm, Bahawalpur 08mm, Multan and Okara 06mm each, Attock and Narowal 04mm each, Hafizabad 03mm, Islamabad and Jhelum 02mm each and Mangla 01mm.

Balochistan: Sibbi received 78mm rain and Zhob 15mm.

Sindh: Chhor received 57mm rain, Jacobabad 47mm, Hyderabad 21mm, Larkana 20mm, Mithi 16mm, Karachi 14mm, Sakrand 12mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 07mm, Tando Jam 05mm and Thatta 04mm.

Kashmir: Rawalakot received 39mm rain, Garhi Dupatta 20mm, Kotli 19mm and Muzaffarabad 11mm.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza received 20mm rain, Astore and Bagrote 18mm each, Gupis 13mm, Gilgit 10mm, Skardu 07mm, Bunji 06mm and Chilas 05mm each.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul received 09mm rain, Chitral and Kalam 08mm each, Balakot 07mm, Parachinar 06mm, Drosh and Mir Khani 04mm each and Dir 01mm.

Turbat remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44C. Maximum temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi was recorded 42C.