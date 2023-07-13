KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant rains for parts of the province including the port city during the next 2-3 days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country on Friday (evening/night).

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas from July 14 (Friday) in the evening/night to July 16.

PMD has also forecast cloudy/partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Karachi during the period. Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 35-38 degree Celsius during the next three days.

PMD has warned that significant rains can cause urban flooding in low lying areas.

High velocity winds may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Meanwhile, most parts of the province including Karachi remained in the grip of hot and humid weather on Thursday. The forthcoming wet spell is likely to give respite to the heat-stricken people by decreasing the mercury level.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 45 degree Celsius.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 35C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded78 percent.

PMD has forecast the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist in Sindh including the port city during the next 24 hours.

From Friday evening/night, wet spell will start that will continue with occasional gaps till Sunday.