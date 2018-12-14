‘Wealth creation’ imperative to alleviate poverty: PM

Calls for plan to resolve taxation issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed creation of wealth imperative for alleviating poverty from the country, saying businesses must prosper to achieve this objective.

“We are taking measures to ensure conducive atmosphere for the business community,” the premier said while addressing the Pakistan Economic Forum in Islamabad on Thursday. “If businesses prosper, poverty will be alleviated.” PM Imran added, “we need to dispel the notion that creation of wealth is inappropriate; it can, in fact, help eliminate the scourge of poverty.” PM Imran blames previous govts for backwardness in Balochistan “The days ahead will bring more convenience and opportunities for the investors,” he said. “We must provide secure environment to the businessmen.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday also issued directives for the preparation of a comprehensive plan to simplify procedures related to government approvals. He called for addressing the taxation issues and taking measures to facilitate investors and businesses,

PM Khan was chairing a meeting to review the progress of improving the ease of doing business and creating an enabling environment to facilitate the conversion of local and foreign investors’ interests into actual investments. During the meeting, it was decided that the premier would chair a review meeting on the ‘ease of doing business in the country’ every month. Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Haroon Sharif briefed the meeting that efforts were being done to revive the confidence of the private sector in government policies and put in place a framework to facilitate the business community. According to the report, the BoI chairman said the board was working as an “agent of change” to facilitate business transactions, remove impediments in the way of the materialisation of investors’ interests into actual investments and for the “smooth functioning” of businesses in the country.

