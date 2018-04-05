We will remain at war with PML-N: Zardari

Imran is just an extension of Nawaz: Bilawal

Our Correspondent

Garhi Khuda Bux

Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that no matter what happens, we will remain at war with the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He said this while addressing a rally here on the 39th death anniversary of party founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The former president said: “No matter what happens, we will remain at war with [PML-N] because you are not democratic, you [Nawaz] are like a Mughal emperor.”

Zardari said that he won’t let the ruling party have its Punjab Chief Minister after the next polls. “I won’t even let you have your own Punjab chief minister in the next polls,” says Zardari. “We will make government in alliance with other parties.”

The PPP leader said that he announced six months back that come what may, he won’t let Nawaz Sharif take Senate. He accused the PML-N leaders of being part of the conspiracies with the establishment in toppling the previous PPP governments.

Zardari accused the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader of attempting to divide the party by naming Raza Rabbani for the Senate Chairman.

The former president said that Rabbani is very much affiliated with the party, adding that it is the democracy which matters not Senate chairmanship.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif won ‘RO Elections’. He alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-N has always disrupted the PPP governments with the support of the establishment.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing the rally said that late Bhutto was the first person to stand for democracy in the country

Bilawal said that Simla agreement, getting consensus on the constitution was an achievement of late Bhutto. “Today every Pakistani has a right to vote, this is a gift of late Bhutto to the people of Pakistan,” he said. “The political system existing today is because of the martyrs of PPP, we won’t let this system be wrapped up.”

He said that the people of Pakistan have the choice whether to take the legacy of Zia ul Haq or Bhutto. “There is also a third option, the hypocrite with a U-turn. The brother of Taliban,” he said while taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

He said that we won’t let the B team of religious extremists come in power. “Shahbaz Sharif has inaugurated only one hospital, while the PPP has opened 517 health facility centers,” he alleged. The PPP leader said that people are not concerned on ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’ (why I was ousted) slogan of Nawaz, but rather concerned about their basic issues.

PPP and PTI have same politics and same economic agenda, the PPP leader said. He said that its a joke with the nation that a person who has never respected vote is calling for its respect. “PPP has never got justice from the courts, but did we wage war against it. We do raise our voice against it but respect it. We still demand justice for the judicial murder of Zulfikar Bhutto,” he said. Taking a jab at Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said this estranged brother of Taliban, Imran is just an extension of Nawaz Sharif. Currently, all the political investors have gathered at Jaati Umra and Bani Gala palaces. They fear only PPP because we are the Party of masses.

“We had put their arrogance to dust previously and will again push this greedy bunch against the wall. We see Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan fighting. This fight is actually a war between political investors,” Bilawal said. “Fight between Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan is a fight between hypocrites for power and contracts. They want power and their ideology is just money with their struggle being deception and lies.”