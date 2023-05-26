We will not forget incident of May 9 when ‘one individual’ lured his rioting gangs: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said that as a nation, we will not forget the incident of May 9 when, unfortunately, “an individual lured his rioting gangs, who dishonoured the martyrs and ghazis and carried out attacks on the military installations”.

PM Shehbaz made these remarks during his visit to the army graveyard, where he paid his respects at the Martyrs Monument, laid a wreath and offered prayers for the souls of martyrs.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was also present alongside the premier.

The martyrs – the great sons of the soil laid down their lives to defend every inch of the country and to eliminate terrorism, he remarked.

He said these brave martyrs fought the enemy on the snow-capped mountains, in plains and deserts and offered their lives and saved the country from any harm.

“We promise that these terrorists will be completely annihilated according to the law and these incidents will not allowed to be repeated. I salute the great mothers and children of these martyrs.”

Similarly, COAS General Asim Munir also said, in a separate ceremony, that the nation will “neither forgive nor forget” those involved in “desecrating memorials of martyrs and harming their dignity”.

Gen Munir said that the Pakistan Army, police and law enforcement agencies are the symbols of the state and the first line of defence that would render sacrifices for the dignity of the country and the people.