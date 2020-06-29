We will foil all efforts of enemies: COAS

Staff Reporter

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday lauded prompt, effective and integrated response of the Pakistan Rangers and Sindh Police in eliminating terrorists attempting to attack the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in the heart of the country’s financial hub Karachi, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Qamar also paid glowing tributes to security guards, who sacrificed their lives as first responders, vigilantly checking terrorist’s entry to PSX and foiling a major terrorist incident.“With support of our resilient nation, we will foil all efforts of enemies aimed at destabilising hard earned peace achieved through sacrifices of our martyrs,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

Appreciating law enforcement agencies for their operational readiness, the army chief lauded prompt, effective and integrated response of the law enforcement agencies eliminating terrorists in shortest possible time.