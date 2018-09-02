We will benefit from experience of Shujaat, Elahi: Alvi

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf and allied parties nominated Presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi along with Jahangir Tareen, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Ishaq Khakwani, Amir Dogar and Halim Adil Sheikh called on Pakistan Muslim League President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and acting Governor Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here on Saturday.

During the meeting, at which Pakistan Muslim League’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, Kamil Ali Agha, Bao Rizwan, Tariq Hassan, Dr Afzal, Ehsan and Rah-e-Haq Party’s Muhammad Muaviya were also present, the leaders held consultations regarding presidential election.

Afterwards talking to media, Dr Arif Alvi said that they will benefit from political experience of senior politicians like Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi and will, Inshall, be victorious with heavy majority.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, “We are working together since our party entered into alliance with Tehrik-e-Insaaf, now our campaign is continuing with great speed, our endeavour will be to ensure that Dr Arif Alvi gets heavy majority, other parties included in the alliance are also fully supporting. He heartily expressed gratitude to Dr Arif Alvi and other leaders.

Responding to a question, he said that they were in constant contact with Dr Tahirul Qadri, would hold talk with Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur after three or four days. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that we do not end contacts, Imran Khan and our party are raising voice jointly over issues, regarding Model Town tragedy also our voice is one, Chief Minister Punjab has also talked in this context.

Replying to a question about contact with Opposition candidate Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that he had telephoned me during which both of us kept laughing.

In response to a question regarding appreciation of Imran Khan about his welfare and development works in the Punjab, Ch Pervaiz Elahi thanked him and said it is nice of him, new government has taken up activation of our established hospitals and other projects and rectifying the wrong works of Shahbaz Sharif in a determined manner. About appointment of the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, he said that opposition leader is their right, not know why they are in so much hurry that one person has signed signatures of all and as such they themselves are responsible for the delay.

Thanking Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Dr Arif Alvi further said that he had met Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the Assembly and even then he had said we will help you, we are happy that such senior politicians are with us in Punjab. Imran Khan has said that he had asked Ch Pervaiz Elahi to shoulder responsibilities in the Punjab Assembly, we are grateful to Imran Khan that he has entrusted this responsibility to a senior politician.

Dr Arif Alvi said that he would be President of whole of Pakistan and not just one province and talk in the context of issues, will get water problem in Karachi solved along with Governor Sindh, grateful to Imran Khan that he has entrusted me with this responsibility, will take all along, I am happy that Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi are fully supporting him.

Arif Alvi said that he will try to foster unity between provinces when elected president.

“Creating unity between provinces is the responsibility of a president,” he said, adding that he will take Pakistan People’s Party along as president to improve Karachi’s condition.

