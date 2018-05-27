We want to talk to Pakistan, Hurriyet: Rajnath

Srinagar

Stating that the Government of India was ready to hold talks with Huriyat, the Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said that if Huriyat leadership is ready to come to the table for talks, the government is ready for it.

“If Hurriyat is ready to come to the table for talks, we are ready for it. However, as on date, there is no indication from them to this effect,” Rajnthat Singh said.

He also said that New Delhi is ready to hold talks with Pakistan if it comes forward to hold talks. “To not welcome anyone who wants to talk, is not the right thing,” home minister told in an interview with National TV channel.

Rajnath claimed that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government wants to revoke FIRs against several first-time stone pelters, especially young Kashmiris, as a method to reach out to people.

However Rajnath stuck to his old arrogant Indian claims that “Kashmir is ours, Kashmiris are ours, children are misled. We refuse to look at first-time stone pelters as terrorists,”.

Union Home Minister Rajnath further said that Pakistan will have to learn lesson. “If you see, there is a consensus emerging in the international community that Pakistan has become a shelter for terrorists,” he said.

“I believe that Kashmir and Kashmiri are both ours,” he said. Asked about the ceasefire announced during Ramzan, the home minister said that since Ramzan is a holy month, the government has decided to temporarily suspend operations.

“But this does not mean that security forces will not respond to attacks on them,” he said. Home Minister added that coming together of opposition parties may make the challenge “slightly difficult” but the NDA will emerge victorious.

“People may have different views on how much we have achieved, but no one doubts the intention of the government,” he said. He also said that Border situation is a concern, but the government of India has comprehensive plan for the welfare of border people.—RK