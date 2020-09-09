We want to facilitate, encourage sportsmen: Col Ibrar

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

A sports gala organized at the newly inaugurated sports ground ‘Bismillah Khan Ground’ in Landikotal the other day, players of various sports performed and entertained the spectators.

Zarbullah Shinwari, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader had organized this sports gala where martial art players displayed Kata, fights and breaking which entertained the hundreds of spectators at the event.

The eye catching display of young and strong players of Khyber martial art ‘Kyokushinkai’ academy was the main focus for the local audience during the sports gala.

Earlier, Lt Colonel Ibrar, the 101-wing commander of Khyber rifles inaugurated the sports ground ‘Bismillah Khan ground’ at Abdul Haq, locally called Dalkhad area close to Landikotal bazar.

Talking on the occasion, Lt.Col Ibrar said that we were jointly working with the government to facilitate the sportsmen and youth of the area.

We want to organize sports events so that the local people of the area could be attracted towards healthy activities. He stated.

MPA Wilson Wazir Masih, Hayat Nazir Shinwari, former national karate player and senior Karate coach, Atiq Shinwari , international football player were also present on the occasion and applauded the event organizers and Khyber rifles force officials for promoting sports in the area.

These internationals players and stars were also awarded honorary shields for their excellent performance in sports.