We want peace within and peace without: Imran

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his Independence Day message Saturday, has once again reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for stability in Afghanistan and said the country had rendered immense sacrifices and paid a heavy price for instability on its Western border.

“We have consistently stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support a negotiated political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.

The prime minister said, “We want peace within and peace without, to pursue our socio-economic agenda. Naya Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, with the well-being and welfare of our people as the topmost priority.”

The PM stated that with the universal recognition of the government’s policies towards the revival of the economy, handling of Covid-19 pandemic and environment protection, Pakistan today can stand tall among the comity of nations.

“Our policies towards reviving the economy, handling the pandemic, and protecting the environment have received universal acclaim,” the prime minister said.

“As we hoist our national flag to mark Independence Day, we must reiterate the firm resolve to uphold our national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had surmounted monumental challenges during the course of its history to emerge as a united, peaceful and resilient nation.

“Even today, the changing regional dynamics along with some domestic issues continue to test our resolve. Like each time, we will also overcome these obstacles with our characteristic determination and come out stronger as a nation,” he maintained.

“Our government has undertaken every possible effort for the development and prosperity of Pakistan,” he added.

“This country is undoubtedly a gift of Allah Almighty for us. I once again felicitate all Pakistanis, both inland and overseas, on this auspicious occasion.