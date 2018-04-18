We want education

Balochistan, being the poorest province of Pakistan, is home to the lowest literacy rate across the country. Our education standards are the lowest in Pakistan. Recently, the Supreme Court announced that up to a million children in Balochistan are out of school. Up to 11,000 primary school lack even the basic facilities and as many as a million are not getting school education.

The SC told that the last two Chief Ministers Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri made no improvement in education sector during their tenure adding that we don’t have the privilege to legislate and those who do have it are not legislating”. It seems that whoever takes oath as the CM of Balochistan woes to give education and healthcare but as usual do not fulfil their promises. Education is our basic right. Education Ministry and Balochistan’s government should take notice of it. They build roads and bridges, though these are essential for development of country, yet education should be given the top most priority as without it no nation can make progress and development.

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat, Balochistan

