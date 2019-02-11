We succeeded in past, we’ll succeed in future: Gen. Zubair

Seminar on ‘Understanding Strategic Coercion in the Realm of Hybrid Gray Conflict: Implications for Pakistan’

Staff Reporter

“Beginning as early as the Partition, coercive statecraft and hostility from our neighbor is not new, however, with the accession of hyper-nationalist elements, this attitude has become more aggressive. We have taken the right direction and strengthened our defense. With China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the evolving dynamics of SCO, we are all set to play an important role. We succeeded in the past, we’ll succeed in the future. We continue to build our Minimum Credible Deterrence. A Nuclear power of 220 million cannot be coerced.” This was stated by Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at the seminar on Understanding Strategic Coercion in the Realm of Hybrid Gray Conflict: Implications for Pakistan organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

The speakers at the seminar were Mr. Leonid Savin, geopolitical analyst, Russia; Mr. Ikram Sehgal, defense and security analyst; Lt. Gen. (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi HI (M), former Defense Secretary. The event was attended by politicians, ambassadors, academicians, journalists and students.

Gen. Zubair said that in the prevailing international environment, this subject is of great relevance and interests to Pakistan. The country has been enduring a subtle and, at times, not so subtle strategic coercion. It is not just Pakistan, he added, but the entire region that is subject to the strategic coercion: the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has become a hostage to this unfortunate phenomenon. This is undermining regional strategic calculus and negatively affecting the internal politics as well.

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch nationalist and the arrest of KalbhushanYadev are all manifestation of this evolving challenge. To ward off the spectre of strategic coercion in the realm of hybrid warfare, new methods and modalities are required. We have taken the direction and come a long way in establishing and strengthening our defense. We fought off the scourge of terrorism, not only physically, but emotionally and psychologically as well. We are engaging the important world capitals and Muslim countries. We have succeeded in the past, we’ll succeed in the future as well.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Director General ISSI, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry elaborated on the evolving nature of strategic warfare and shed light on how fourth generation warfare has taken hold of the international politics. Deliberating on whether strategic coercion is real or just a perception, Ambassador stated that it is as real as presence in the hall. Citing Pakistan’s sacrifices and painstaking efforts in the War on Terror (WoT), he lamented that not everyone is happy with the country’s achievements. He raised some important questions as to why anyone should target Pakistan and how should we tackle this perplexing issue?

The Russian analyst, Mr. Leonid Savin delved on Identifying Doctrines and the Nature of Gray Hybrid Threats in the 21stCentury. He began by saying that the very term, Gray Hybrid Conflict, is a western construct and we need to come up with our own narrative.

