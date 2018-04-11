We stand by the oppressed people: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Chairman All Parties Hurriyet Conference says in his fresh tweet Tuesday “whether it is the issue of #JusticeforAsifa or any issue related to injustice or harassment of the people of #Jammu, #Chenab Valley, #Rajouri and #Poonch at the hands of fanatic elements,Kashmiri Leadership &the people of #Kashmir will always stand by them & stand up for them.”

People of Kashmir are reacting to the Shopian massacre which shook the uN apparatus as Secretary General of the UN Security Council had showed his deep concern over it.—Agencies