We stand as one nation to defend beloved Pakistan:Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the recent unsubstantiated allegation leveled by India against Pakistan it is clear that this War mongering and hype is being created to influence the upcoming election in India.

We stand as one nation under one flag to protect the dignity and integrity of our beloved Pakistan.

Advisor to Chief Minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab has paid a tribute to Pakistan Air Force for having foiled a bid of aggression by Indian Air Force.

He said that India must never try to impose war on Pakistan, adding that Pak forces are ready to counter any aggression.

He said that India is the biggest enemy of socio-economic development in the region.

Barrister, Murtaza Wahab said that entire Pakistani nation is united to foil Indian designs and conspiracies.

