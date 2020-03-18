We should collectively fight Corona virus: Ali Raza Syed

Brussels

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed has said, all the humanity should collectively fight against Corona virus (COVID 19).

In a statement commenting on worldwide lockdown due to widespread corona virus (Covid-19), he said, it is fact that corona virus is an epidemic disease which shake the world and forced governments to lockdown their large and small cities.

Ali Raza Syed added, it needs a united fight by putting aside the discrimination based on colour, race and religion.

He said, today Kahsmiris, who are facing large scale miseries due to constant siege imposed by the occupation Indian forces, can understand hardships of the people of the world facing lockdown because of Corona virus in many parts of the world. Indian occupation authorities deprived the people of the Kashmir from their basic human and citizens rights.

We have sympathy with humanity of the world in the severe situation of epidemic of corona disease and this difficult time remember us the people of Kashmir living under constant siege for a long time.

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed said, world’s community should not forget the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir facing a lasting lockdown imposed by Indian forces since August 2019.

Ali Raza Syed urged the international community to think about oppressed people of Kashmir who are in the constant lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities since mid of last year.

World community should understand hardships of people Jammu and Kashmir living in the difficulties for a long time.

Chairman KC-EU expressed hope that attention of the world on aggressive policies of Modi’s government towards Kashmiris and minorities in India would not be sidetracked due to corona virus.

Modi’s regime has already created severe hardships for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and there are reports that the Indian authorities detain the Kashmiri youth under the garb of Corona virus. Indian forces are already involved in the crimes against the humanity in the occupied Kashmir.

Chairman KC-EU said, world community should force India to stop human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, where people face huge difficulties due to constant siege, limited communication sources and shortage of food and medicines.—INP