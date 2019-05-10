Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that “we” share the pain of the families of every ‘missing person’ and are “with them in the process of tracing them”.

In a post shared on his personal Twitter account, the DG ISPR wrote: “Our hearts beat with [the] families of every missing person. We share their pain and we are with them in the process of tracing them.”

He added: “Thousands of soldiers have laid [down their] lives for [the] security of fellow Pakistanis. Can’t harm anyone. Let none exploit the issue on whatever context. With you.”

On Wednesday, 36 relatives of missing persons from the Shia community had been arrested by police from outside President Arif Alvi’s residence in Karachi’s Mohammed Ali Society following the lodging of a first information report against the organisers of the sit-in on behalf of the state.

On Thursday, police released 17 detained relatives of the missing persons after 12 hours of detention, head of the Missing Persons’ Relatives Committee Rashid Rizvi said.

The relatives had been protesting for the recovery of their missing loved ones since April 28 outside the president’s house.