‘We seek no revenge,’ says Taliban spox in first presser since takeover

KABUL – Taliban vowed on Tuesday that they would not allow anyone to use Afghan soil for terrorism against anyone.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who is appearing in media for the first time, said “after 20 years of struggle we have emancipated [the country] and ousted foreigners”.

This is the first press conference since Taliban took control of Afghanistan after toppling President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

He termed the expulsion of foreign forces a proud moment for the whole nation, adding that Afghanistan would no longer be a battlefield of conflict.

The spokesperson said that Taliban have pardoned all those who fought against them in the past.

LIVE: The Taliban holds a news conference in Kabul. 🔴 Latest updates: https://t.co/ZXmnmCnbM1

https://t.co/62lc8slwMS — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 17, 2021

“We don’t want any external or internal enemies,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid added.

“Restoring peace in the country is our top priority,” he said, adding that an acceptable political leadership would be announced soon.

Security of Embassies, Aid Agencies

“The security of embassies in Kabul is of crucial importance to us. We would like to assure all foreign countries that our forces are there to ensure the security of all embassies, missions, international organizations, and aid agencies,” he said.

Women Rights

Mujahid said that the rights of women will be ensured in the country in line with the Islamic teachings. He said that women can also play active role in the socieity but within the framework of Islam.

“We will respect the religious beliefs of all Afghans,” he said.

