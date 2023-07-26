Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday claimed the coalition government put at stake its politics to save Pakistan adding Pakistan has successfully averted the threat of default.

No matter which government comes into power after elections, together, we will change the fate of this country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared while addressing a ceremony regarding several development projects in Dera Ismail Khan, the home town of his close ally and President Pakistan Democratic Moment Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman.

While addressing the audience, PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that through our day and night hard work, we will change the destiny of this country. Yesterday, a decision was made to increase electricity prices on the strict conditions of the International Monetary Fund but the increase would not affect those using up to 200 units

He further mentioned that we had to go through negotiations and discussions with the IMF to sign the agreement, and conspiracies were also at their peak. The previous government, Shareef charged, broke the agreement after signing it, and we had to bear the consequences.

“If God forbid, the country defaults, my forehead would have been marked with shame, and my grave would have borne the inscription”.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that when the coalition government took charge, the situation was difficult. During the course of our tenure, the largest and most devastating flood in history struck, affecting three crore (30 million) people across the country. The federal government distributed over 100 billion rupees to the affected families, younger Sharif said.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman was ready to sacrifice the state for the sake of political showmanship, but our coalition government decided to sacrifice politics and save the state”. He claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed that the Chairman of PTI could have empowered the youth if he wanted to. I served Punjab for ten years and provided jobs to millions of youth and distributed hundreds of thousands of laptops based on merit, he said.

Earlier the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight mega projects in Dera Ismail Khan today for southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These projects include construction of several link roads from Western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Dera -Zhob transmission line along with sub grid station and projects related to provision of Oil and Natural gas to the people of the area Addressing the ceremony Minister of State Musaddik Malik said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working on the agenda of putting the country on the path of development first, and politics second.

The Minister of State said the Prime Minister has given home the task of providing employment oppo

rtunities to the youth of the country. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s GDP growth will increase.