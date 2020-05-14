We provide quality education at affordable fee: FS admin

The foundation stone laying ceremony of Forces School’s flagship campus held at Blue World City

The foundation stone laying ceremony of Forces School’s flagship campus was recently held at Blue World City, one of its kind lifestyle community project which offers unique leisure and entertainment opportunities of international standards.

The ceremony commenced with recitation of the Holy Quran and was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan, renowned artiste Nauman Ejaz, Muhammad Arif Warraich, Sajjad Rasul, SardarAftab Ahmed Khan, Saad Nazir, Nadeem Ejaz, Naeem Ejaz, Burair Nazir, Azhar Ahsan and the management of Blue World City and the Forces School & College System.

The objective of Forces School system is to provide quality education at affordable fees so that its franchise partners can expand their networks across Pakistan.