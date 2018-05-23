We now have election dates

THERE has never been any constitutional ambiguity as to when the general elections should be held but for the last several months some circles and elements have been trying to create uncertainty and confusion in this regard. Now that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally proposed to the President to choose one of the dates between July 25 and 27 for the purpose, we now have a clear milestone to achieve.

The submission of the summary to the President is, indeed, a concrete move towards timely holding of general elections and should put to rest the propaganda campaign being unleashed by some vested interests that the elections might be delayed or postponed owing to some pretext. Previously, it was being propagated that the election process might be delayed due to complications in delimitation of constituencies but the ECP achieved all goal posts in a professional manner. Now some circles are conjecturing that the elections might be delayed if legal measures are taken for merger of FATA with KP as it would require delimitation of constituencies in FATA before elections. The Commission has frustrated designs of postponement lobby by proposing dates that fall strictly within the period of sixty days as stipulated by the Constitution for holding of elections if assembly is dissolved on completion of its term. A clear date would force all concerned to focus their energies on electoral process and how to make it genuinely fair and transparent. All stakeholders should also complete the constitutional requirements for installation of caretaker set ups at the Federal and provincial levels without further delay. As for election dates, we believe that July 27 being Friday would not be appropriate, as it would cause disturbance not only for the polling staff but also for the general public. Voting process has to go uninterrupted and without any interval for the stipulated hours to ensure that all eligible voters get a chance to cast their vote easily.

Related