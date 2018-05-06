We need hands that mend..!

IT was an olive branch! One of many that former Indian prime minister Vajpayee extended to Pakistan many years ago. Twice before he had done the same thing and twice the general had shown his true colours but as I’d listened to Vajpayee speaking in Kashmir, I felt proud to be an Indian. Today I’m ashamed, because of the constant stirring up of rife, communal disharmony and insecurity of women.

The tragedy is not that things are broken, The tragedy is that they are not mended again.(Alan Paton) A madman came into a shop carrying a hammer; he swung it at the china and smashed it all to pieces. People stopped, rushed across from all over and gazed in astonishment. Some hours later a little old man came into the same shop with a box under his arm, he took off his coat, put on his glasses and very, very patiently, began mending the broken pots.

No one stopped to watch..! Mending is a quiet process. For the last one month we have been watching a madness called war lashing out and mercilessly breaking our world apart. Newspapers and TV have given us ample dramatic scenes of death and destruction to make us stop and stare in dismay and horror..

Today is the time of mending. There is no drama in mending. No newspaper will cover the process of healing. There will be no acknowledgements, no rewards. This is not the mending of farcical peace marches. This is the putting together of broken pieces bit by bit, with tender patient hands and with an understanding tolerant mind. A time when jagged edge against jagged edge will be sharp with pain both for the broken people and the mender. But it has to be done.

The world unfortunately loves the man who marches to war and comes back victorious, but war is an empty victory. Here lies the body of Joshua Grey. Who died defending his right of way, His right was clear, His will was strong. But he’s just as dead as if he’d been wrong.

Which is exactly what is going to happen to us if we don’t stop arguing and attacking and defending. We’ll all be dead. Like that old man in the china shop let’s take our tool bag and start repairing broken lives. You might not have to go all the way to Kashmir or UP! All around us there are broken pieces waiting for a mender to come along. And as a beginning let us stop listening to the rabble rousers of our country and pray instead that God will strengthen those with hands that mend..!

