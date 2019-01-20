We must remain united despite differences: Sultan

Quran establishes a balanced society by eliminating hatred, revenge

Staff Reporter

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, addressing the annual Milaad-e-Mustafa and Haq Bahoo Conference here on Sunday said that Holy Quran establishes a balanced society by eliminating hatred and revenge. The conference was organized by slahee Jamaat & Aalmi Tanzeemul Arifeen from the Shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo (RA). Patron-in-chief Hazrat Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali presided over the conference.

Sultan Ahmad Ali said the auspicious gathering further said that the vitality of the message of Sufis has increased manifold nowadays. Islam not only provides guidance for our material life but also grants complete code of spiritual life.

Sultan said Holy Quran draws social principles in order to bring social order in a society. Elimination of social unrest and creating a balanced society is what Quran instructs. Fundamental message of Deen is to follow commandments of Allah through the injunctions of the Holy Quran and obedience to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said, “Allama Iqbal narrates that the love for Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the fundamental prerequisite of Deen. One can never attain the actual essence of Deen unless he loves Holy Prophet (PBUH). It is manifested in the Holy Quran that human beings need to strengthen their relationship with Allah, and theyalso need to strengthen their relationship with Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the same proportion.”

“Similarly, the Holy Quran teaches manners of the court of Holy Prophet (PBUH).Thereby, the will of God is the will of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

