We missed Kohli for our Lancashire county: Farokh Engineer

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Virat Kohli’s preference to skip the inaugural Test against Afghanistan and instead play the county stint for Surrey is well debated.

Former India wicket keeper Farokh Engineer believes that India captain has taken the right decision to play in England.

Speaking exclusively over his mobile from England, he said, “ I am absolutely delighted that our own Indian skipper Virat Kohli has accepted Surrey Country Cricket Club’s invitation to play a few games for the County and show the people of UK what a class batsman he is and what a truly wonderful player”.

“Virat Kohli has done the right thing to play for Surrey rather than to play against Afghanistan. This experience of playing first class cricket in England will do wonders for his confidence and technique when India tour England”. .

“I wish him all the luck and success he so richly deserves”, added Padma Shree Farokh Engineer.

He also said, “we were unaware about his intention of playing county cricket in England. Had we known his priorities, we could have signed him for Lancashire”.

Engineer has been a vice president of this county.