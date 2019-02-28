We know how to defend our country: Nawaz

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday expressed pleasure over Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) timely response to Indian jets.

While meeting with his party-workers in Kot Lakhpat Jail he said, “I am very pleased that how our forces repelled Indian aggression, we know how to defend our country.”

“We never wanted any sort of war with anyone but, in case of any aggression Pakistani forces will retaliate with full force,” he added. “In case of any Indian aggression we will stand with Pakistan and it’s government,” he further said.—INP

