We have changed health culture: Shahbaz

Welcomes nomination of Nasir-ul-Mulk as caretaker PM

Salim Ahmed

A host of ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies as well as PML-N leaders held meetings with President PML-N and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday. They expressed their unflinching trust over the leadership of Chief Minister adding that Shahbaz Sharif has made the province beautiful and he will also beautify the country now.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he has tirelessly worked for public welfare in the province and as a result, this composite development has become a hallmark of the Punjab province. The mega projects have transformed cities and the standard of DHQ hospitals is no less than any high-quality medical institution now, he added. We have changed the health culture and round-the-clock CT-scan test facility has been provided in the hospitals.

The medical tests of all the patients will be conducted free of cost in all the DHQ hospitals of the province. He said that PML-N will enter into the election arena by holding the flag of public service.

We have strenuously served the masses; launched different development projects in cities and rural areas and will take part in the election process with our heads high. He maintained that people are fully aware to differentiate between the sit-in party and the ones who have served them.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani, national assembly members including Sardar Mamtaz Khan Taman, Rasheed Ahmed Khan and Shehzadi Umerzadi Tiwana, special assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and members of the Punjab assembly including Malik Ahmed Saeed Khan, Faizan Khalid Virk, Malik Ali Abbas Khokhar and Rao Kashif Rahim Khan.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif who is also President PML-N has welcomed the nomination of Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk as caretaker prime minister and extended felicitations to him.