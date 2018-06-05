We had left enough electricity: Nawaz

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Monday said his government had left sufficient electricity in the country and was all praise of the projects initiated by the government.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of hearing of the Al-Azizia reference, he said, “We had left everything in a stable state and are responsible only for our own actions.”

“Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated numerous projects during the last few days,” he said. “It was our wish to have the Lahore, Multan and Sukkur motorway inaugurated by the prime minister but the construction took longer than expected.”

He said, “The date of the project was May 2018. It would have been finished if I was in power,” he said.

“There are 39 mega projects in federation and Punjab in which hospitals, colleges and universities are separate,” he said.

“Has any other government accomplished such tasks and constructed motorway?” asked Nawaz. “Imran Khan says that motorway isn’t a very significant project,” said a journalist.

“He himself has done nothing,” responded the former premier swiftly.

Nawaz Sharif said that they made the Gwadar and Quetta motorway apart from completing the Neelum Jhelum and Tarbela projects.”

“Kachhi canal project was a historical one. Lowari tunnel used to shut down in winters. I would have taken you to witness it if I wasn’t stuck at NAB court,” said Nawaz. “The 24-hour travelling from Lowari tunnel has been reduced to only 12-hour. Earlier, people used to remain stranded in Lowari tunnel,” he asserted.

Responding to Lahore High Court verdict in a case challenging the changes in nomination papers, Nawaz questioned, “How can a single bench suspend the decision of parliament?”

Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N-led government finished its tenure and left the country in good shape but it is again being plunged into darkness. “Everything was normal when my party was running the government,” said the ousted premier.