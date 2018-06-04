We had left enough electricity, Nawaz responds to loadsehdding query

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Monday was all praises of the projects initiated by his government.

When a journalist asked him about the recurrent and prolonged power outages, he said, “We had left everything in a stable state and are responsible only for our own actions.”

Nawaz Sharif maintained that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inaugurated several projects. “There are 39 mega projects in federation and Punjab in which hospitals, colleges and universities are separate,” he said.

“Has any other government accomplished such tasks and constructed motorway?” asked Nawaz. “Imran Khan says that motorway isn’t a very significant project,” said a journalist. “He himself has done nothing,” responded the former premier swiftly.

Nawaz Sharif criticized that a motorway project was from Multan to Sukkur and Hyderabad to Karachi but failed to complete. “The date of the project was May 2018. It would have been finished if I was in power,” he said.

“Kachhi canal project was a historical one. Lowari tunnel used to shut down in winters. I would have taken you to witness it if I wasn’t stuck at NAB court,” said Nawaz.

“The 24-hour travelling from Lowari tunnel has been reduced to only 12-hour. Earlier, people used to remain stranded in Lowari tunnel,” he asserted.

Responding to Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict in a case challenging the changes in nomination papers, Nawaz questioned, “How can a single bench suspend the decision of parliament?”