We don’t count casualties: IAF chief

New Delhi

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday refused to give the casualty figures in the Balakot airstrike saying that the Indian government should be giving the casualty figure because the airforce cannot count ‘how many people died’.

He also announced that India will induct Rafale jets to its fleet in September. India has ordered 36 planes from Dassault Aviation as part of a modernization programme of the air force which is phasing out its Soviet-era planes, Reuters reported. “That statement will be made by the government. Air Force is not in a position to clarify how many people were inside… We don’t count human casualties, we count what targets we have hit or not hit… We can’t count how many people have died. It depends on how many people were there,” the Air Chief said in his first comments since the February 26 attack on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp.

When media reports from Pakistan contested this claim, opposition leaders asked the government to put a number to the casualties in the strike.— Agencies

