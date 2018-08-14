‘We do not know what sin we committed, whatsoever we will do justice’: CJP

CJ expresses annoyance over hurling threats to judiciary

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Monday expressed annoyance over hurling of threats to the judiciary. Whenever he took up the corruption cases he was abused, the CJP observed while heading a three-member bench, which heard a case regarding money laundering through fake bank accounts. ‘We do not know what sin we have committed, whatsoever we will do justice,’ he observed. The chief justice remarked that the courts were providing justice despite impediments being created in their way. Farooq Naek, counsel for PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, apologised on behalf of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the incident wherein the party workers used unparliamentary language against the chief justice. ‘The PPP always respects the judiciary. Asif Ali Zardari remained in prison for 11 years,’ he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Bashir Memon apprised the court that 15 more fake bank accounts had surfaced through which at least Rs 6 billion were transferred. He claimed that billions of rupees, received as bribe, were also transferred through the same method. Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that one should not be labeled as corrupt without solid proofs.

Shahid Hamid and Ayesha Hamid, counsel for Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani and Zulqarbain, strongly reacted to the FIA DG’s statement. The chief justice then asked about the main accused in the case – Anwar Majeed, owner of the Omni group. Why Anwar Majeed was not appearing despite the court order and why not a contempt of court notice should be issued against him, he questioned. Shahid Hamid, counsel for Anwar Majeed, said his client would appear before the court and requested the court to grant more time to him. The chief justice directed the accused to appear before the apex court on Wednesday. The court also directed the Inspector General of Police Sindh to take departmental action against police officers who had been found guilty of harassing witnesses.

The court then adjourned the case till August 15. Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are among those being investigated by a seven-member joint investigation team led by FIA Additional Director General Najaf Mirza for alleged billion of rupees transactions through 29 ‘fake’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.—APP

