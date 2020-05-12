’We care’ campaign for healthcare workers

Staff Reporter

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday was apprised that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was going to launch the campaign ‘WE CARE ’ for the protection of the healthcare workers and had prepared the draft of guidelines which would be shared with the provincial health ministers for further implementation. The NCOC, which met with Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar was apprised by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza that it is aimed at bringing all medical workforce on the same page for using personal protective equipment (PPEs), link PPE utilization with supply, and bridge gaps between hospital administrations and the government. Around one lac health workers will get training on the guidelines through webinars, and telehealth portal will be used in this process where it would also provide counseling and stress management facilities to doctors.

The NCOC directed to ensure implementation of health standard operating procedures (SOPs) and proper training of doctors and paramedics fighting on the frontline against the pandemic of Covid-19. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that there was a need to devise new strategy and planning to prepare for the new situation post 9 May easing of restrictions.

Asad Umar directed all the ministers and quarters concerned to come up with draft plans aimed to deal with the future scenarios as ease in the lockdown is likely to increase pressure on the healthcare system and administration, and which is likely to persist till June and July.

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.