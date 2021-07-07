We can’t think only about Covid, says British minister

News Desk

The world can no longer think only about Covid-19 and ignore the other critical health issues, economic problems and education challenges that have build up during the pandemic, Reuters has quoted the Britain’s health minister as saying.

“We can’t live in a world where the only thing that we are thinking about is Covid — and not about all the other health problems, our economic problems, our education challenges and we have to make use of a vaccine that is thankfully working,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News.

