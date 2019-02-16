We can’t enjoy

PIN POINT

Naveed Aman Khan

FOR the future peace attainment and settlement in Afghanistan, America and Afghan Taliban have agreed on give and take. America will lift sanctions and conditions of movement of Afghan Taliban. Exchange of prisoners will also be confirmed. In the previous round of US-Taliban talks it was decided that Bagram, Shorabik, Herat, Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif military bases will remain under US control which reflects that America is seriously considering to bring Taliban to power in Afghanistan with coalition partners. Taliban have also given green signal to the US about having talks with current Afghan puppet leadership at a later stage.

After the deal with America, if come to power, the Taliban will practise teachings and political ideology of their former supreme leader Ameer-ul-Momeneen Mullah Omer. Their mode of governance will be to enforce Islamic Shariah. If it happens as per American design, it will be the replay of pre 9/11 Afghan Taliban government. Will America and NATO afford Shariah government of Taliban in Afghanistan? If the answer is yes, then it will be a big shift of American policy towards Taliban. In case of refusal the entire effort regarding peace process will go in waste. Till date both America and Taliban have shown clear flexibility in their demands because Taliban have limited American troops to given five military bases while America has decided to withdraw its patrolling force.

America now is negotiating with those Taliban whom it kicked out of power in 2001. Same Mullah Abdus Salam Zaeef, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Mullah Anas Haqqani and Ustaz Abbas Astankzai will be negotiating with Americans who were forcefully captured post 9/11. Mullah Akhtar Mansoor and Mullah Abdul Ghani Bradar, Deputy Leaders: Molvi Abdul Kabeer, Governor Nangarhar, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhuwah, Governor Hirat and Interior Minister, Mullah Obaidullah Deputy Chief and Defence Minister and Molvi Ahmad Jan Governor Zabul were prominent members of the Mullah Omer Cabinet. Afghanistan’s former Afghan Taliban Ambassador to Pakistan Mullah Abdus Salam Zaeef was arrested on Pakistani soil after the 9/11 attacks. In 2001 very polite and cool minded Mullah Zaeef and his learned Deputy Sohail Shaheen had been the focus of international media in Islamabad. After American attack on Afghanistan they had been interacting with international media on a daily basis. By then, the Scribe has been covering America-Afghan war and Zaeef’s media briefings for an English Daily.

A few weeks later Mullah Zaeef was dragged, abused, tortured and sent to Bagram and then to Guantanamo Bay. After seventeen years now Afghan Taliban leadership have announced their 14-member team to negotiate with the US on February 18 in Islamabad and later on February 25 in Doha. Making history meaningfully Taliban have decided to honor Mullah Abdus Salam Zaeef, and four more Guantanamo Bay prisoners to negotiate with America just to give them (Americans) feelings of embarrassment. America will be negotiating with their former prisoners whom they have been treating worse than slaves. For seventeen years America has been naming Afghan Taliban terrorists. America believed that it would never negotiate with Taliban and crush them but all in vain. America lost its over seven thousand troops and 1.3 trillion dollars only in Afghanistan. On the other hand during the last seventeen years very wisely China kept on peacefully working on its economic revolutionary design.

On CPEC China has invested half of American spoiled amount and captured huge economic market. Now America is disgracefully leaving this region while China has honorably reached Gwadar by spending just US$ 60 billion. China will never like to face any sort of unrest around its border and CPEC any longer after huge investment. Similarly Russia also can’t afford any level of infiltration in its land from Central Asian States. Islamic radicals in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have long been very serious threat to Russia. Central Asian States are also afraid of ISIS and their religious extremists. During the last seventeen years Pakistan certainly remained the worst terrorism hit country. Iran because of sectarian sensitivity is alert and conscious of the situation too. Russia and China are struggling hard to get Afghanistan issue solved as early as possible. In future setup of Afghanistan probable Taliban coalition government will face challenge of strong ISIS in Afghanistan. They will have to root out ISIS by all means otherwise this terrorist organization will become headache for them as well as for Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban will also assure that they will not let any group attack or operate against any country. Taliban are demanding that their Doha Office should be acknowledged politically and diplomatically. They also demand that China, Russia, UN and OIC witness and guarantee the agreements signed between the US and Afghan Taliban. Chinese and Saudi recent investments are very positive indicators but without permanent peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan we can’t enjoy.



