‘We can meet challenge by adopting Islamic values’

Sukkur

Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that the youth are the future of the country and to save their future, it is imperative to provide better health and education facilities to them. He said this while addressing to the orphans residing in Pakistan sweet home at Sukkur here on Friday.

He said that Pakistani youth have a lot of potential and capable to meet any challenge however, they needed confidence and guidance.

He said that provision of education facility and moral building of the youth is necessary to make them best human and good citizen and to eliminate extremism and terrorism from the country.

He said that peace, tolerance, kindness and cleanliness were the basic of our religion and we can meet any challenge by adopting the Islamic way of life. The Opposition leader said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had nationalized the educational institutions during his premiership to provide equal opportunities to every citizen to get education. He urged upon the philanthropists to visit those institutions they were supporting.

He said that this act will increase the confident in the orphans who are residing in the institutions. Khursheed Shah said that fostering and supporting of orphans is a noble deed and the people involved in such deeds are pious.He expressed the hope that establishment of the 60 new Sweet Homes will prove a milestone in making Pakistan more prosperous and developed country.

The opposition leader distributed gift hampers and clothes among the orphans.

Earlier, the District Officer Sukkur, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Shabeer Memon apprised the opposition leader about the salient features of the Sweet Home. He said that the orphans residing in a Sweet Home are studying in the Educators School System which is one of the famous schools in the region.—APP