We are one

It is quite appreciable to note that after National Security Committee and the Federal Cabinet, Parliamentary Committee on National Security has also expressed unanimity of views and expressed firm resolve not to make any compromise on the dignity and honour of the country giving the categorical and very clear message to the world that we all are one.

According to the reports in the media, NA Speaker at the very outset of the deliberations told the members emphatically in plain words that the meeting’s focus will just remain on matters concerning national security as it is a matter of the country’s survival and there is dire need for demonstrating national unity in the prevailing circumstances brushing aside all political and other differences whatsoever. The Parliamentary Committee was given briefing on the recent developments by Foreign Minister Kh.Asif and Defence Minister Khurrum Dastgir one after the other.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need for revisiting Pakistan’s policy towards the US and regretfully mentioned that American President Trump is talking in the language of India, our security forces have given tremendous sacrifices in the war against terror and there will not be any compromise whatsoever on country’s dignity. The Defence Minister said that after 16 years of fighting the war on terror, the US owed Pakistan 23 billion dollars out of which 14 billion dollars have been paid to us and an amount of 9 billion is still pending. In the prevailing situation in the wake of hostile US leadership attitude, such demonstration of national unity and firm resolve to uphold dignity and honour of the motherland is very much commendable and must be maintained irrespective of how much more sacrifices we have to give for defending our sovereignty, independence and freedom.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

Related