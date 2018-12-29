We are not afraid of ECL: PPP leader

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leaders on Friday said that they are not afraid of things like Exit Control List (ECL).

Reacting to the placement of PPP senior leaders’ names on ECL, Sherry Rehman alleged that Advisor to PM on accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar used to be in Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) office.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza claimed that there was no case registered against Dr Asim at the time he was taken into custody.

Earlier, government had released list of names included in ECL in money laundering case. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp