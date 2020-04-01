We are kept in hell’, say quarantined people in IOK

JAMMU In occupied Kashmir, many people ‘quarantined’ at Government Degree College Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu region have complained of shortage of basic facilities. The quarantined people told media that no official had met them yet. “Many among us sleep on floor, and there is also shortage of blankets. Overall, we are not being treated as humans here,” they said. Those in isolation in the college building are mostly laborers who had returned from other places. They are not even given proper meals and have termed the quarantine centre as hell. The quarantined persons have urged the authorities to visit the centre and take first-hand account of their plight. Media reports say that similar is the case with those detained in the name of being quarantined in other places of the occupied territory.—KMS