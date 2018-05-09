We are committed towards promoting forest-based actions: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Climate Change attended a ministerial level discussion “Forest-based solutions for accelerating achievement of the SDGs” during the Thirteenth Session of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF 13) in New York, USA.

While, answering the questions of moderator, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan highlighted Forests in Pakistan play an important role in protection and enhancement of ecological, economic and social functions, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

“We are strongly committed towards promoting such forest-based actions that shall address the challenges of climate change, water scarcity and land degradation.”

He highlighted that we have taken various initiatives to protect our forests that includes approval of National Forest Policy-2015 that suggests measures to conserve existing forest and increase tree cover on a massive scale with community involvement, particularly on communal lands and urban areas.

He said approval of National Climate Change Policy-2012 of Pakistan also supports the role of forests as carbon sinks and towards mitigating adverse effects of extreme climate events.

Initiation of “Green Pakistan Programme” to support achievement of forest policy objectives to afforest forest deficient areas spread across the whole country with 100 million plants.

All segments of society have been involved in planting and regeneration activity across country. He also emphasized that government of Pakistan Promoted ecological, social and cultural functions of forests through “Sustainable Land Management Programme”.

It supports preparation and implementation of plans at local level to control land degradation and desertification. We are executing projects REDD plus and mangroves are improving through “Sustainable Forest Management Project”. Spring and Monsoon tree planting campaigns are coordinated at the national level to plant on an average 80 million plants each year.

“A comprehensive programme on floodwater management will be implemented with the support of Green Climate Fund. Efforts are being made to regulate flow of water in the catchment areas by increasing vegetation cover, soil conservation measures, and construction of small dams.”

In response to question, the implementation of national level forest based activities have always ensured involvement of all in sustainable development, he added.

Orignally published by NNI