WDD being observed tomorrow with theme ‘Women and Diabetes’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

World Diabetes Day will be observed the globe on November 14 with the theme Women and Diabetes and slogan Our Right to a Health Future.

With the rising figures of diabetes in the world particularly in the developing world, taking the lead in the ever growing number of diabetics, medical experts strongly believe that there was need to create public awareness about the condition.

Health experts as well as policy makers of World Health Organization are also fully conscious that a large number of women, specially those in reproductive years.

In the given context public awarness is needed not only in terms of primary prevention but also as how to stay away from complications, said diabetologists associated with Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

An elaborate program has chalked out for the day (Tuesday) starting at 9:00 am offering masses free screening of diabetes in form of blood testing besides weight and height measurement to detect obesity. Medical professionals and specialists would also be available to provide needed guidance and medical advise, alongwith dietary instruction to the visitors.

Other major hospitals and healthcare facilities have also chalked out elaborate program to observe the day and help local population to protect them threats of the disease and its complications.