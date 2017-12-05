WCPT awards accreditation to doctor of physical therapy program of Riphah University

The Doctor of Physical Therapy Program of Riphah College of Rehabilitation Sciences (a constituent Institute of Riphah International University) has been awarded accreditation by the World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT).

This is the first entry level Physical Therapy program accredited by WCPT in the whole South Asia and by virtue of this, Riphah graduates will be benefited in 111 member countries of WCPT for higher studies and employment, a news release said on Monday.

The World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) UK was founded in 1951. It is the sole international voice for physical therapy, representing more than 350,000 physical therapists worldwide through its 111 member organizations. Earlier a delegation of World Confederation of Physical Therapy (WCPT) visited Riphah College of Rehabilitation Sciences (RCRS) in September 2017. During the visit Professor Marilyn Moffat & Professor Celia Tan, members of WCPT, examined the teaching & research facilities of Riphah College of Rehabilitation Sciences in Islamabad. Director RCRS, Dr Asghar Khan & Principal Dr Syed Shakil ur Rehman briefed the delegation about teaching facilities, research labs, Information Services Portal, rehab equipment and about faculty.

RCRS is the pioneer institute for Doctor of Physical Therapy program (DPT) and Post Professional Doctor of Physical Therapy program (PP-DPT) in Pakistan. Five Batches of DPT program has been graduated since its inception in 2007. Graduates of RCRS are highly in demand in clinical as well as in teaching institutes and have good job opportunities across the country. The top management of Riphah International University, Chancellor, Vice Chancellor and Executive Director highly appreciated this achievement for the DPT program and advised the director and principal to accredit their Master Programs with reputable international accreditation body as well.—APP

Related