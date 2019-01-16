WCLA scope to be expanded to entire Punjab: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WLCA) to be expanded to entire province.

He was presiding over a meeting of the WCLA at his office, here on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, the CM said that Lahore and many other cities enjoy historical importance and they could also promote tourism. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working to develop tourism sector on permanent basis. Restoration of historic buildings according to their original shape will help promote tourism in the province, he added.

Chief Minister directed that a committee should be constituted under the chair of chief secretary to expand the scope of WCLA to other cities. This committee would propose necessary steps in this regard. He said that historic Hiran Minar should be developed as an attractive tourist-spot.

The meeting also accorded approval to festivals for projecting multifaceted history and culture of the Punjab province. This festival would help project a soft image of Pakistan, the CM said.

Director-General WCLA Kamran Lashari briefed the meeting about the organizational performance and restoration of historic buildings.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Chairman Heritage Conservation Board Yousaf Salahuddin, Chairman P&D, secretaries of finance, local g overnment and Auqaf departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, spokesman for CM Dr Shahbaz Gill and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments concerned to complete the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project through public-private partnership (PPP).

Presiding over a meeting of Lahore Ring Road Authority and Lahore Ring Road Council at his office here on Tuesday, the chief minister said that completion of the Loop-III project would connect Lahore Ring Road with the Multan Road.

People would enjoy the best travel facilities due to this project, he added. He directed the authorities concerned to resolve technical issues pertaining to the project at the earliest and conduct transparent bidding in accordance with the rules.

The meeting also accorded approval to budget of the Lahore Ring Road Council under the revised budget of 2017-18.

The CM approved the Southern Loop-III project and the meeting also gave approval to starting process for land acquisition for the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-IV project.

The meeting decided to upgrade the scale of junior patrolling officers from Grade-9 to Grade-11. The chief minister said that necessary steps should be taken according to the rules.

The rationalization of posts of Lahore Ring Road Authority was given approval as well. This would help save more than Rs 45 million.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja and Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai, Chairman P&D, secretaries of finance and C&W departments, spokesman for CM Dr Shahbaz Gill and others attended the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp