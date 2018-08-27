WCB lifts 3,954 tons waste of sacrificial animals

Walton Cantt Board (WCB) lifted 3,954 ton waste of sacrificial animals from the Cantt area during the Eidul Azha days.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Chief Sanitary inspector WCB Asif Mehmood Bhatti said that on the direction of Chief Executive officer Walton Cantt Board (WCB), Umer Farooq Malik, the WCB had made best sanitation arrangements at WCB area and disposed of the waste of sacrificial animals at landfil site of Mehmood Booti.

Social circles including Shahtaj Welfare Society, Akoray Welfare Society, Iqbal Park Welfare society, Bulleh Shah Welfare society and Islam Nagar welfare society have extended gratitude to the CEO WCB for making best sanitation arrangements at WCB area.

Shahtaj Welfare Society president Mian Rehan and Pir Colony Welfare Society president Khalid Pervaiz have appealed the WCB CEO Umer Farooq Malik to award commendatory certificates to the sanitation staff for their excellent working during the Eidul Azha days.

Meanwhile, According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan was chalked out to get rid of entrails of animals under which 3,000 sanitary workers were deployed with 485 vehicles.

Day and night efforts were made to clear the city, he said. The waste as shifted to transfer stations from where it was moved to landfill site at Losar through dumpers. —APP

