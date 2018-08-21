WCB finalizes sanitary arrangements for Eidul Azha

City Reporter

Walton Cantt Board has finalized all arrangements to ensure cleanliness during the Eidul Azha days in cantt area.

Talking to media here on Sunday, WCB chief sanitary inspector Asif Mehmood Bhatti said that on the direction of WCB chief executive officer Umer Farooq Malik, the WCB had been divided into seven sectors and each sector would have a complaint cell.

He said that sector no. 1 would consist of Phase I and II and its complaint Cell had been set up at Masjid Chowk DHA-T, Commercial Market.

Complaint cell of sector no 2, has been et up at College Road Nishat Colony, opposite Shezan backery.

The sector no 3 will consist of Cavelary Ground area and its complaint centre has been set up at Khalid masjid.

The complaint cell of sector 4 has been set up at Faisal Alvi Road near FC Girls High School RA Bazaar.

The sector will consist of RA bazaar, Bhatta Chowk and Bedian Road.

Sector No 5 complaint Cell has been set up at 27-stop near disposal pump Walton road.

Sector no 6 complaint Cell has been set up near Madina Milk Shop.

Sector No 7 has been set up at Bhatti Plaza, Chungi Amer Sidhu.

Asif Mehmood Bhatti said the WCB would depute 1260 sanitary staff which will perform duty from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm during the three days of Eidul Azha.

As many as 215 vehicles including dumpers, loaders and pick-ups have been provided to the sanitary staff which will dispose of sacrificial animals waste.

People can contact main complaint centre of WCB at 042-99220406 and cell No 0323-5426866.The WCB will also distribute large shopping bags door to door to enable people to put offal of their sacrificial animals in them for their disposal properly.

The WCB will also provide water tanks where collective sacrifices of animals will be performed to hoze down the area.

The WCB has appealed to the people to cooperate with the staff so that cleanliness of the Cantt would be ensured.

