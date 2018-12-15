WC wants SITE water filtration plant operational

Staff Reporter

Hyderabad

A water filtration plant built in Hyderabad SITE area in the financial year 2014-15, has remained idle since completion of the project’s physical work at the cost of Rs.587.437 million.

The Supreme Court mandated Water Commission was informed that the 5 million gallons per day plant could not be made operational because of an old pipeline connecting the plant with the SITE area. Chief Engineer SITE Shamsuddin Sehto upon inquiry informed the commission’s Chairman justice (R) Amir Hani Muslim that the old pipeline could not sustain pressure of the heavy pumps installed in the plant.

Share on: WhatsApp