WC hockey brings ray of hope for Pakistan

As the Hockey World Cup approaches, it has brought a ray of hope for the hockey fraternity of Pakistan to once again regain its lost glory in the game by outshining in the extravaganza.

According to the schedule, Hockey World cup is being played by 16 international teams including the host team, India, from November 28 to December 16,2018 at Bhubaneswar, Odisha formerly known as Orissa (India).

The 14th edition of Hockey World Cup will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar with 2 matches on November,28: Belgium Vs. Canada India Vs. South Africa Pakistan will play its first match against Germany on the December,1 and clash with Malaysia on December,5.

It is pertinent to mention here that there were times when Pakistan was the most successful team in World Cups with winning four championships in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994. Team Pakistan has played all World Cup editions with only one absence in 2014. Speaking on the game plan for Pakistan as to make a mark in the World Cup, former Olympian Tahir Zaman said Team Pakistan must set up a target of qualifying for the quarterfinals first in the World Cup. After making it to the quarterfinals, the team then must think forward,’ he said.

It was good that Pakistan’s first match was against Germany, he said, adding, the team would get plenty of experience through that game and hopefully could even beat them. ‘Pakistan must not take pressure of the crowd and should not listen to the Indian media’s analysis on them,’ he said and added players should just focus on playing good hockey in the tournament.

Olympian Shahnaz Shaikh said ‘Pakistan is placed in Pool D against Netherlands, Germany and Malaysia which is a tough pool’. ‘But our team is a blend of youth and experience which has the capability to beat any team on a day,’ he said. ’Pakistan is already capable of beating Malaysia as they did previously in Asian Games 2018 when they outclassed Malaysia by 4-1,’ Tahir Zaman endorsed.

Shahnaz Sheikh said players need to improve their movements and points marking in the D. ‘Pakistan did well in the Asian Champions Trophy but this is a World Cup and Pakistan must prepare accordingly.’ —APP

