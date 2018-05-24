WB vows to resolve issues amicably

Indus Water Treaty

Islamabad

The World Bank has said that it would continue to work with Pakistan and India to resolve all issues relating to Indus Water Treaty including Kishenganga hydroelectric project in an amicable manner and in line with the Indus Water Treaty provisions.

According to a statement issued by the World Bank on Wednesday, Senior World Bank officials met on May 21-22 with a delegation from the Government of Pakistan to discuss issues regarding the Indus Waters Treaty and opportunities within the Treaty to seek an amicable resolution.

The delegation of the Government of Pakistan also shared with the Bank their concerns about the recent inauguration of the Kishenganga hydroelectric plant.

Several procedural options for resolving the disagreement over the interpretation of the Treaty’s provisions were discussed.

While an agreement on the way forward was not reached at the conclusion of the meetings, the World Bank will continue to work with both countries to resolve the issues in an amicable manner and in line with the Treaty provisions.

The Indus Waters Treaty is a profoundly important international agreement that provides an essential cooperative framework for India and Pakistan to address current and future challenges of effective water management to meet human needs and achieve development goals, the statement added.—INP