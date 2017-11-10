WB urges Pakistan to carry out speedy reforms

Tanveer Ahmed

Karachi

World Bank has urged Pakistan to accelerate the pace of economic reforms to speed up growth, create jobs and bring more stability by addressing growing fiscal and current account deficits.

The bank suggested this in a Pakistan Development Update released here.

The Bank noted that country’s economic growth accelerated to 5.3 percent in the 2017 financial year – the highest level in a decade – and could reach 5.8 percent in the 2019 financial year. However, as growth picked up, internal and external imbalances re-emerged.

The fiscal deficit expanded to the highest level of the last three years as revenue mobilization weakened and spending rose.

On the external front, the current account deficit grew, reaching its highest level in 10 years.

“Pakistan has made good progress in making its economy more stable in recent years,” says Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan said on the occasion of release of report.

He also said: “In order to sustain this hard-won achievement, Pakistan will need to continue with economic reforms and pursue policies that make the country compete better in global markets.”

The report features a special section on entrepreneurship, especially from the perspective of creating jobs and stimulating growth.

With a young demographic and a growing labor force, encouraging entrepreneurship will be important to meet the challenge of creating jobs, increasing productivity and creating economic opportunities, especially for women..